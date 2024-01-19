Cameron Norrie recovers from two sets DOWN to book a place in the third round of the Australian Open… with the British No 1 receiving a major scare from Italy’s Guilio Zeppieri

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Cameron Norrie came back from two sets down for the third time in his career as the British number one fought his way into the third round of the Australian Open.

Norrie could only stare in disbelief at his player draw as Italian qualifier Guilio Zeppieri took a two-set lead.

A medical timeout, plus two long rain delays, did their best to disrupt any hope of a comeback, but Norrie showed the spirit that British fans have become accustomed to seeing from Andy Murray over the years, that flat refusal to know when you are defeated.

And after three hours and 36 minutes of match action, Norrie was the only one with his hand in the air, throwing a punch, after sealing a clash with Casper Ruud in the third round with a 3-6, 6-7, 6. -2, 6-4, 6-4 wins.

It is the third time Norrie has come back from two sets down to win after his Davis Cup debut against Roberto Bautista Agut in 2018 and a first-round victory over Diego Schwartzman at the US Open four years ago.

Cameron Norrie achieved one of the most satisfying victories of his career at the Australian Open.

Italian qualifier Guilio Zeppieri took the British number 1 to the brink, but narrowly lost

It was a wet event for the British fans in attendance, who had to endure two downpours.

Zeppieri is ranked 133rd, but was in form after topping the rankings and making 63 winners in total.

But Norrie did not panic and will be hugely pleased with the result after a trial period during the second half of last season.

For most of the two sets, Norrie was unable to cope with the power of Zeppieri, who intimidated the British number one with his serve and forehand.

Both men found it difficult to cope with the gusting winds, but Norrie began to gain a foothold in the match at 5-4 in the second set, when he broke the Italian’s serve for the first time.

He was two points away from tying the match with Zeppieri serving at 5-6 but the Italian defended himself from 0-30 to force a tie-break, where he took an early lead that he did not relinquish.

Norrie, normally a pleasant customer, cut a deeply frustrated figure as he shook his troublesome left wrist after previously taking a medical timeout for treatment on his right knee.

Norrie seemed in a bad mood at first, but once he found his rhythm, he put his foot on the accelerator.

Two rain delays left the field slippery, but Norrie took advantage of the breaks to regain his composure.

However, the 28-year-old came out into the third set with purpose and earned an immediate break of Zeppieri’s serve before a stormy rain began to blow into Melbourne Park, twice delaying the match.

In between, Norrie took the third set, and an immediate break early in the fourth put him on his way to leveling the match.

Norrie had experience on his side, with Zeppieri playing in only his third grand slam, but the 22-year-old, who had taken a long medical timeout in the fourth set, began to offer more threat again in the decider.

Norrie overcame a series of tight service games before a forehand from Zeppieri gave him the break for 5-4 and the chance to finish the contest, which he took advantage of before jumping around the court in celebration.