Taylor Swift did NOT secretly write the spy novel Argylle – but it inspired the upcoming film according to director Matthew Vaughn.

The rumor that Taylor Swift is a secret spy novelist has been debunked.

Fans of the singer, 34, have been speculating that she is the mysterious author who wrote Argylle, a spy novel that is being turned into a movie starring Bryce Dallas Howard, Dua Lipa and Henry Cavill.

However, the film’s director, Matthew Vaughn, denied that claim that the hitmaker found time between her Eras tour and attending boyfriend Travis Kelce’s games to write a novel, although he confirmed that she indirectly inspired the upcoming one. movie.

‘There’s a real book… and it’s a really good book. And there is an Elly Conway who wrote the book, but she is not Taylor Swift,” she clarified in a new interview with Rolling Stone.

‘I read the conspiracies and thought, wow, they leave no stone unturned! But it’s not Taylor Swift. She definitely didn’t write the book.

“And I say that because I imagine Taylor Swift has a lot of people trying to jump on her bandwagon left and right, and I don’t want to be a part of that club.”

Matthew admitted that the superstar inadvertently inspired the film.

Taylor is the proud owner of two Scottish Fold cats, the same breed of cat featured in the film.

Matthew revealed that the cat appeared in the film because his family bought him after being inspired by Taylor’s pets.

“I came home one day, it was Christmas, and I was like, ‘What the fuck is that noise?’ And I’m running around the house and I hear a noise, and the kids had watched a Taylor Swift documentary. [Miss Americana] and there was a Scottish wrinkle to that, and they had persuaded my wife, Claudia [Schiffer]to give them the kitten for Christmas,’ he revealed.

“They bought it without my permission and hid it from me.”

Matthew then clarified that they had originally cast another cat actor, but it just didn’t work out, leading him to ask his daughter if he could borrow her cat, Chip, for the role.

“That first day of filming with the cat we had, this acting cat, it wasn’t really working out, and I literally went into my daughter’s room, because the cat sleeps with her, and I said, ‘Look, I’m going to borrow the cat.’ .” And she said, “Good.”

The novel Argylle was released on January 9 by a pseudonymous author under the pseudonym Elly Conway, and has already been turned into a film starring Dua Lipa and Henry Cavill.

Although she did not write the book, Taylor is the proud owner of two Scottish Fold cats, the same breed of cat that appears in the film. Matthew revealed that the cat appeared in the film because his family bought him after being inspired by Taylor’s pets.

On the left, Taylor Swift holding her cat in the movie Miss Americana. Right: Argylle’s promotional poster.

—I don’t think he realized what it meant until three months later. It was strange because he went to work with me every morning and shared my trailer. But he was great. And he seemed to enjoy it too. It was natural. The nepo cat.’

The much-awaited film will release on February 2, 2024.

The plot of the book, which is said to “reinvent the spy genre”, follows the introverted spy novelist named Elly Conway (played by Bryce Dallas Howard), who is drawn into the real world of espionage when the plots of her books come too close. to the activities of a sinister clandestine syndicate.

It stars Henry Cavill as Senior Agent Argylle alongside femme fatale Dua Lipa in her feature film acting debut. Apple Original Films has reportedly paid a whopping $200 million for it.

The film was first announced in June 2021, with a script adapted from the novel even before its publication.

‘When I read this first draft of the manuscript I felt it was the most incredible and original spy franchise since Ian Fleming’s books from the 1950s. “This is going to reinvent the spy genre,” Vaughn gushed.

But surprisingly little has been shared about Elly, whose name is spelled interchangeably Ellie and Elly in promotional material.

On the Penguin website, Elly’s bio simply states: “She lives in the United States and is currently working on the next installment of the series.”

Swift is known for dropping hints for her fans in her work, leading many to believe she was implying that she is Elly Conway. In an Instagram snapshot she was wearing a sweater with the word Conway written on it.

Elly’s Instagram account is empty; She only follows one person: his agent Eric Reid.

Fans pointed out the resemblance of the cat featured in the film to Taylor’s cats.

Before her record-breaking Eras tour, Taylor wore a sweater with the word “Conway Recording Studios” written on it.

Conway is played in the film by a redheaded author. In Taylor’s short film All Too Well, she plays a redheaded author.

Perhaps the most striking is that Taylor has often worn argyles over the years, and even sold products with argyles.