NNA -nbsp;Iran on Thursday summoned Pakistan#39;s charge d#39;affaires following missile strike that hit a border region and killed at least seven people, local media reported.

quot;Following the early morning attack by Pakistan on a border village in Sistan Baluchistan province, an hour ago the Pakistani charge d#39;affaires in Tehran was summoned to the Foreign Ministry for an explanation,quot; Tasnim news agency said. — AFP

===================== L.Y