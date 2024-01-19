Fri. Jan 19th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Gemayel meets with Australian Deputy Head of Mission

    By

    Jan 18, 2024 , , , ,

    NNA -nbsp;Kataeb Leader Samy Gemayel met Deputy Head of Mission ofnbsp;the Australian Embassy in Lebanon, Amanda McGregor, with talks featuring high on the latest developments in southern Lebanon and the region.

    During the meeting, Gemayel reiterated the Kataeb Party#39;s stance on the necessity of restoring the state to its role and re-establishing its authority over the entire Lebanese territory to prevent the country from being dragged into the ongoing war.

    He emphasized the need to protect it from aggressions, implement international UNSC resolutions 1701 and 1559, and alleviate harm from the Lebanese people.

    The meeting was attended by Head of Kataeb Foreign Affairs Deparment Marwan Abdallah. — Kataeb.org

    nbsp;

    ====================nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    🔴 Live: Children in Gaza are suffering from ‘horrific conditions’, says UNICEF

    Jan 19, 2024
    News

    Judge denies new trial and reduces damages in Maya lawsuit

    Jan 19, 2024
    News

    Channel Nine reporters Adam Hegarty and Dimity Clancey join the 60 Minutes team

    Jan 19, 2024

    You missed

    News

    🔴 Live: Children in Gaza are suffering from ‘horrific conditions’, says UNICEF

    Jan 19, 2024
    News

    Judge denies new trial and reduces damages in Maya lawsuit

    Jan 19, 2024
    News

    Channel Nine reporters Adam Hegarty and Dimity Clancey join the 60 Minutes team

    Jan 19, 2024
    News

    ‘The Traitors’ Recap: The Housewives Are Going to War

    Jan 19, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy