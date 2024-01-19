Gemayel meets with Australian Deputy Head of Mission

NNA -nbsp;Kataeb Leader Samy Gemayel met Deputy Head of Mission ofnbsp;the Australian Embassy in Lebanon, Amanda McGregor, with talks featuring high on the latest developments in southern Lebanon and the region.

During the meeting, Gemayel reiterated the Kataeb Party#39;s stance on the necessity of restoring the state to its role and re-establishing its authority over the entire Lebanese territory to prevent the country from being dragged into the ongoing war.

He emphasized the need to protect it from aggressions, implement international UNSC resolutions 1701 and 1559, and alleviate harm from the Lebanese people.

The meeting was attended by Head of Kataeb Foreign Affairs Deparment Marwan Abdallah. — Kataeb.org

