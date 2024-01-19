The Hollywood father and son duo look unrecognizable in a sweet snap, but can you guess who it is?

They are two of the most recognized actors in Hollywood after starring in a popular comedy series.

But in a sweet snap shared on social media, the father-son duo seemed a far cry from their recent TV appearances.

The co-creators of the big Netflix show accepted the award for Outstanding Comedy Series at the 2020 Emmys.

Before their joint success, the son distanced himself from his father for five years to avoid accusations that he was the reason for his achievements.

So can you guess who this beloved father and son duo is?

The Hollywood father-son duo looked unrecognizable in a sweet snap, but can you guess who it is?

That’s right…it’s Daniel and Eugene Levy!

The father-son duo, who co-created the cult comedy series Schitt’s Creek, which premiered in 2015, share an uncanny resemblance that continued to blossom as Dan grew older.

Dan and Eugene, who are from Toronto, often pose together on the red carpet, showing off their matching glasses, hairstyles and thick eyebrows.

The famous Netflix series followed Johnny Rose, the head of Eugene’s family, who is forced to discover what it means to be a father and husband after losing everything and having to rebuild their lives with the only asset they have left, a town. remote called Schitt’s Creek, which was bought as a birthday gag gift.

Actress Catherine O’Hara, 69, played his on-screen wife Moira Rose, while Annie Murphy, 37, played his daughter Alexis and Dan played his son David.

The sixth and final season of the show premiered in 2020 and coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic, which helped bring more eyeballs to the show, providing immense comic relief.

In 2019, the show was nominated for four Emmy Awards, but won none; However, in 2020 it cleaned up at the awards show with seven wins, breaking the record for most wins for a comedy series in a single year.

It won two more Primetime Emmy Awards for Best Costume Design and Best Casting, bringing the total to nine.

At the 2021 Golden Globes, the cast took home the award for Best Television Series: Musical or Comedy and O’Hara took home one for Best Actress.

That’s right…it’s Daniel and Eugene Levy!

The father-son duo co-created and starred in the cult comedy series Schitt’s Creek.

Dan previously claimed that nepo babies have to work “three times as hard” to establish their careers, despite admitting he distanced himself from his famous father Eugene for five years to avoid accusations that he was the reason behind his success.

Dan revealed how he kept his family tree a secret during his formative years on MTV Live as he wanted to establish his success away from his 77-year-old father.

It wasn’t until he believed he had made a name for himself in the industry that he approached Eugene to co-create the hit comedy Schitt’s Creek.

“I never went to my father for anything,” she told the 92NY audience in New York on Monday night. I think there was a part of him that always wondered why I never came to him.

“You know the culture, you know how easy it is to judge people who have grown up in the industry.”

He continued: ‘I had been through life in high school, college, MTV and they didn’t know who my dad was when I auditioned for MTV, and they didn’t know for five years.

“And then when I felt like I had established my own relationship with the audience and had a successful TV show, I felt like I had earned a place in the conversation, and that’s when I brought it in.

“It was only after that, when I finished the job and came up with the idea for Schitt’s Creek, that I knew I had what it took to carry my weight.”

Dan, speaking after a special screening of his newly released Netflix film Good Grief, added: “When you’re in those situations, you almost have to do triple the work, rightfully so, to get to a place where you can go, like I did, with my dad and ask him to work for me.’

Dan and Eugene accepted the award for Outstanding Comedy Series at the 2020 Emmys.

Dan revealed that his relationship with his father’s work “was always quite distant.”

He shared: ‘We grew up in Toronto because he didn’t want us in the industry. He wanted to go to work and come back to his family, and I know that must have been a big sacrifice.

‘I remember all these movies going out and watching them, thinking, when did you do that? Was that when you were away for three months in March? Also, what’s on your head? How did you write that? And yet I felt completely inspired.”

Turning her attention to her father’s appearance in the 1999 comedy film American Pie, she exclaimed: ‘I was in high school! People thought that movie was about my life!’