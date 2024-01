NNA – Beijing said Thursday it was willing to mediate between Pakistan and Iran following an exchange of fire against militant targets in their border region, including a strike that Tehran said killed at least seven civilians.

ldquo;The Chinese side sincerely hopes that the two sides can exercise calm and restraint and avoid an escalation of tension,rdquo; foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular press conference.

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;- L.Ynbsp;