    The Weird Money Connection Between This Dem and the Catholic Church’s Sex Abuse Scandal

    The Weird Money Connection Between This Dem and the Catholic Church's Sex Abuse Scandal

    Democratic House candidate Joanna Weiss has credited her legal experience for imbuing her with a “deep commitment to ethics.” The source of her personal campaign loans, however, is rife with controversy.

    Weiss, a Democratic newcomer vying to replace Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) as she runs for Senate, has contributed a total $231,600 to her political operation as of the end of September, according to publicly available campaign filings. Of that amount, $225,000 has come in the form of loans from the “personal funds of the candidate,” the filings show.

