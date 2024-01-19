Water buffalo, Colin Cowdrey’s extensive shoe collection and Freddie Flintoff’s roar! Memories of England’s cricket tours of India over the years ahead of another highly anticipated series

England travel to India later this month for the ultimate test of the ‘Bazball’ style

They will play five Tests starting January 25 in Hyderabad.

England travel to India later this month for the ultimate test of the 'Bazball' style

The two teams will play a five-match series starting in Hyderabad on January 25. The tour will then move on to Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi and Dharamshala.

Ben Stokes’ team can expect a spin test at each venue in what is undoubtedly the toughest test yet for ‘Bazball’.

Ahead of the series, we’ve delved into our extensive image archive to bring you some classic images from previous England to India tours.

England’s Derek Randall bravely poses with a herd of water buffalo on an Indian street in 1977. It was in India that the batsman made his Test debut that year.

Colin Cowdrey packs his boots and bats for England’s tour of India organized by MCC in 1963. Cowdrey was recovering from a broken arm and initially did not go on the tour, but was drafted in as cover when illness swept the Mike Smith team. The five-test series ended 0-0

Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff claims an early wicket in a 2001 warm-up match against India A in Jaipur. Then, unlike now, England would play practice matches to acclimatise to the conditions.

Spectators watch the action from the rooftops of buildings adjacent to the ground in Bombay, 1961.

Ian Botham and Bob Willis are dressed and kicked ahead of England’s visit to India in 1981.

Fans rush to see the action in Chandigarh during the tour of England in 2001.

The local security guards made sure they had a better view of the action during that same match.

England’s Nasser Hussain (left), Andrew Flintoff (centre) and Richard Johnson discuss tactics during the match with India A in Jaipur, 2001

Geoff Cook sitting in his trunk as England prepares to leave for the subcontinent in 1981

Mike Brearley runs away from the pitch invaders, stump in hand, after grabbing the equalizer at The Oval as England beat India 1-0 in the 1979 Test series.

Bowler Dominic Cork is not very impressed when Jack Russell loses the ball and allows Sachin Tendulkar’s shot to beat him in the 1996 series in England. Tendulkar top-scored with 428 runs, but England won the series 1-0.

Dennis Amiss battles cramps while batting for England against India at Lord’s in 1974.

