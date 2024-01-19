Fri. Jan 19th, 2024

    Israel must let displaced Gazans return to their homes, Jordan minister says

    NNA -nbsp;Israel should allow displaced Palestinians in Gaza to return to their homes, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Thursday.

    Speaking at a joint press conference with Turkey#39;s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Amman, Safadi also said it was essential to end the war in Gaza and avert an escalation of violence in the wider region.

    quot;With regard to the current priorities, they are clear: ending the aggression in Gaza, letting in sufficient permanent humanitarian aid to all parts of the Strip, south and north, stopping the destruction, and working immediately for the return of displaced Gazans to their areas and homes,quot; Safadi said. — Reuters

