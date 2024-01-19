Somalia rules out mediation unless Ethiopia retracts Somaliland deal

NNA -nbsp;Somalia said on Thursday there was no room for mediation in a dispute with Ethiopia unless Addis Ababa canceled a controversial maritime deal with the breakaway region of Somaliland.

Tensions in the Horn of Africa have escalated after landlocked Ethiopia reached a memorandum of understanding with Somaliland on January 1 that gives it much sought-after access to the sea.

ldquo;There is no space for mediation unless Ethiopia retracts its illegal MOU and reaffirms the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Somalia,rdquo; the countryrsquo;s foreign ministry said in a statement posted on its official social media accounts.

The comment comes after the African Unionrsquo;s conflict resolution body on Wednesday discussed the crisis between the two neighbors. — AFP

nbsp;

