Fri. Jan 19th, 2024

    Somalia rules out mediation unless Ethiopia retracts Somaliland deal

    Jan 18, 2024

    NNA -nbsp;Somalia said on Thursday there was no room for mediation in a dispute with Ethiopia unless Addis Ababa canceled a controversial maritime deal with the breakaway region of Somaliland.

    Tensions in the Horn of Africa have escalated after landlocked Ethiopia reached a memorandum of understanding with Somaliland on January 1 that gives it much sought-after access to the sea.

    ldquo;There is no space for mediation unless Ethiopia retracts its illegal MOU and reaffirms the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Somalia,rdquo; the countryrsquo;s foreign ministry said in a statement posted on its official social media accounts.

    The comment comes after the African Unionrsquo;s conflict resolution body on Wednesday discussed the crisis between the two neighbors. — AFP

