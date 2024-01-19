Fri. Jan 19th, 2024

    News

    Double Health Crisis Exposes Cracks in King Charles’ Royal ‘Slim Down’

    By

    Jan 18, 2024 , , , , , , , ,
    Double Health Crisis Exposes Cracks in King Charles’ Royal ‘Slim Down’

    Danny Martindale/Getty

    Buckingham Palace has insisted that the health crisis gripping the British royal family will not require Prince Andrew or Prince Harry to take up roles they still retain as “counsellors of state”—family members who can stand in for the king.

    Courtiers have insisted that it will not be necessary to nominate constitutional deputies, despite the fact that procedures on an enlarged prostate gland are often carried out under general anesthetic, and that King Charles will continue to perform his constitutional duties over the coming weeks.

    Even if it was necessary to appoint counsellors of state, Princess Anne and Prince Edward could be called on before needing to summon Andrew or Harry.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    🔴 Live: Children in Gaza are suffering from ‘horrific conditions’, says UNICEF

    Jan 19, 2024
    News

    Judge denies new trial and reduces damages in Maya lawsuit

    Jan 19, 2024
    News

    Channel Nine reporters Adam Hegarty and Dimity Clancey join the 60 Minutes team

    Jan 19, 2024

    You missed

    News

    🔴 Live: Children in Gaza are suffering from ‘horrific conditions’, says UNICEF

    Jan 19, 2024
    News

    Judge denies new trial and reduces damages in Maya lawsuit

    Jan 19, 2024
    News

    Channel Nine reporters Adam Hegarty and Dimity Clancey join the 60 Minutes team

    Jan 19, 2024
    News

    ‘The Traitors’ Recap: The Housewives Are Going to War

    Jan 19, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy