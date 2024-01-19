Double Health Crisis Exposes Cracks in King Charles’ Royal ‘Slim Down’

Danny Martindale/Getty

Buckingham Palace has insisted that the health crisis gripping the British royal family will not require Prince Andrew or Prince Harry to take up roles they still retain as “counsellors of state”—family members who can stand in for the king.

Courtiers have insisted that it will not be necessary to nominate constitutional deputies, despite the fact that procedures on an enlarged prostate gland are often carried out under general anesthetic, and that King Charles will continue to perform his constitutional duties over the coming weeks.

Even if it was necessary to appoint counsellors of state, Princess Anne and Prince Edward could be called on before needing to summon Andrew or Harry.

Read more at The Daily Beast.