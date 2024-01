NNA – Caretaker Minister of National Defense, Maurice Sleem, on Thursday met at his Yarzeh office,nbsp;with MP Melhem Riachy, with whom henbsp;discussednbsp;the current general situation in the country.

Caretaker Minister Sleem also received in his office, former MP Mustafa Hussein, with whom he broachednbsp;the latest developments.

