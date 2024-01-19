Security Guard Caught Carrying Severed Hand in His Pocket

Pueblo Police Department

A private security guard in Colorado was carrying a severed hand in his pocket when he was nabbed by police on suspicion of murdering a woman, according to court documents.

Solomon Martinez, 26, was working for a security company run by the former sheriff of Pueblo County when he was approached by police while still on duty at a local arts center, local reports say.

Officers took him into custody for the murder of a woman found dead in Fountain Creek on Jan. 10, the Pueblo Police Department said in a statement. When they did, cops found a woman’s hand wrapped in a plastic bag that was tucked into his jacket pocket, court documents say.

