Fri. Jan 19th, 2024

    News

    Security Guard Caught Carrying Severed Hand in His Pocket

    By

    Jan 18, 2024 , , , , ,
    Security Guard Caught Carrying Severed Hand in His Pocket

    Pueblo Police Department

    A private security guard in Colorado was carrying a severed hand in his pocket when he was nabbed by police on suspicion of murdering a woman, according to court documents.

    Solomon Martinez, 26, was working for a security company run by the former sheriff of Pueblo County when he was approached by police while still on duty at a local arts center, local reports say.

    Officers took him into custody for the murder of a woman found dead in Fountain Creek on Jan. 10, the Pueblo Police Department said in a statement. When they did, cops found a woman’s hand wrapped in a plastic bag that was tucked into his jacket pocket, court documents say.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    🔴 Live: Children in Gaza are suffering from ‘horrific conditions’, says UNICEF

    Jan 19, 2024
    News

    Judge denies new trial and reduces damages in Maya lawsuit

    Jan 19, 2024
    News

    Channel Nine reporters Adam Hegarty and Dimity Clancey join the 60 Minutes team

    Jan 19, 2024

    You missed

    News

    🔴 Live: Children in Gaza are suffering from ‘horrific conditions’, says UNICEF

    Jan 19, 2024
    News

    Judge denies new trial and reduces damages in Maya lawsuit

    Jan 19, 2024
    News

    Channel Nine reporters Adam Hegarty and Dimity Clancey join the 60 Minutes team

    Jan 19, 2024
    News

    ‘The Traitors’ Recap: The Housewives Are Going to War

    Jan 19, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy