Arnold Schwarzenegger jokes: “This is the most viewed watch in the world right now” as full details of the mistakes of “incompetent” police officers are revealed after being arrested in Munich for failing to declare a luxury watch.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has broken his silence after he was detained at Munich airport and charged thousands of euros for failing to declare a luxury watch, calling it “the most viewed watch in the world right now.”

The Terminator actor, 76, was on his way to auction off the watch for his green charity when customs officials detained him for three hours after landing in Germany yesterday afternoon.

A spokeswoman for the former California governor said BILD that Arnie ‘cooperated throughout, even though it was an incompetent investigation, a total comedy full of errors, but it would make a very funny police movie.’

He added that he “immediately agreed to pay the customs duties”, which were reported yesterday to be €35,000, and that it was his “personal watch”.

The expensive watch will go on sale tonight at the Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative auction in Kitzbühel, Austria, with a starting price of 50,000 euros.

The Terminator actor, 76, was seen holding a box at a customs office at Munich airport, in an image obtained by BILD.

Made exclusively for Arnie by Swiss luxury manufacturer Audemars Piguet, only 20 units of the limited model are said to have been made.

It has a black ceramic case and includes an image of Schwarzenegger doing his iconic bodybuilder pose on the back and an inscription that reads ‘Arnold Classic’.

Collectors are said to have inquired about the watch after news broke of Arnie’s run-in with customs officials.

After informing him that he had to pay a large fine, the agents were unable to operate a card machine, according to Schwarzenegger’s spokeswoman.

His girlfriend Heather Milligan, 49, and a friend, who had accompanied him on a flight from Los Angeles this afternoon, were not allowed to go to the bank with him, it was reported yesterday.

The amount was said to be too high to withdraw at the ATM, while the bank was also closed, forcing them to return to the customs office before they found another machine.

It was suggested yesterday that Schwarzenegger would have had to leave the watch with customs officials, but BILD reports that he has now taken it to Kitzbühel for tonight’s auction.

The movie star was yesterday. In the photo, customs officials smile as he holds a green Audemars Piguet box with a note that reads: “For Austria, Arnold will bring with him.”

The American-Austrian actor, businessman, retired bodybuilder and former governor of California speaks during the opening of the Austrian World Summit in 2023.

Schwarzenegger released his own limited edition model with Audemars Piguet in 1999.

The file image shows Arnold Schwarzenegger holding an Audemars Piguet watch included in a 2003 auction.

The former politician is known for his love of statement watches and launched his own limited edition model with Audemars Piguet in 1999.

Only 1,500 of the Royal Oak Offshore ‘Arnold Schwarzenegger The Legacy’ pieces were produced and they sell for over £30,000.

His extensive watch collection is also said to include pieces from Rolex and other luxury brands.

The Austrian-born actor was also on his way to watch the Hahnenkamm race, a major competition on the alpine skiing calendar.

He runs the Vienna-based charity Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative, a green group that raises funds at a party during the prestigious race week.