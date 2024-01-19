Fri. Jan 19th, 2024

    Russia calls on Iran and Pakistan to show ‘maximum restraint’, embrace diplomacy

    NNA -nbsp;Russia#39;s foreign ministry on Thursday called on Iran and Pakistan to show maximum restraint and solve their differences through diplomacy or risk playing into the hands of those who would like to see the region descend into chaos.

    Moscow spoke out after Pakistannbsp;saidnbsp;it had used killer drones and rockets to strike separatist Baloch militants inside Iran on Thursday, two days after Tehran said it had attacked the bases of another group within Pakistani territory.

    Any anti-terrorist operation on another country#39;s sovereign territory had to be carried out in agreement and coordination with the authorities of that country, she said.– Reuters

