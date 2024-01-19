Berri discusses developments with Cypriot Intelligence Service Head, receives Army chief and MP Abou Faour

NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Thursday met at the Second Presidency in Ain El-Tineh, National Security Advisor and Head of the Cypriot Intelligence Service, Tasos Tzionis, with an accompanying delegation.

Discussions reportedly touched on the general situation in Lebanon and the region, and the latest field developments in light of Israelrsquo;s continued aggression against the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, in addition to the bilateral relations between Lebanon and Cyprus.

Speaker Berri later received at Ain El-Tineh, Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, accompanied by a deleation from the family, and thankednbsp;him for his condolences on the passing of his mother.

Berri then received ldquo;Democratic Gatheringrdquo; bloc MP Wael Abu Faour, with whom he broached the general situation and legislative affairs.

================= L.Y