11 of the most dangerous and expensive mining expeditions in the world

In Uruguay, Renato sets off an explosive to reveal an ancient, glittery stone: amethyst. In Italy, Enrico cuts slabs off of one of the most expensive marbles in the world: Calacatta. Stones, salts, crystals, and other natural resources are worth millions of dollars, but getting to them is no easy feat. All over the world, miners are setting off on dangerous and strenuous missions on mountaintops, in underground tunnels, and below the seas to excavate these precious resources. Our first stop is Scotland, where experienced stonemasons turn a rare granite into Olympic curling stones worth over $600 apiece.

