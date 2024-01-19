Fri. Jan 19th, 2024

    11 of the most dangerous and expensive mining expeditions in the world

    In Uruguay, Renato sets off an explosive to reveal an ancient, glittery stone: amethyst. In Italy, Enrico cuts slabs off of one of the most expensive marbles in the world: Calacatta. Stones, salts, crystals, and other natural resources are worth millions of dollars, but getting to them is no easy feat. All over the world, miners are setting off on dangerous and strenuous missions on mountaintops, in underground tunnels, and below the seas to excavate these precious resources. Our first stop is Scotland, where experienced stonemasons turn a rare granite into Olympic curling stones worth over $600 apiece.

    Read the original article on Business Insider

