Fitness experts reveal exactly how long it takes to see results after lifting weights – and it’s faster than you think

It’s “New Year, New Me” season, which means more Americans are hitting the gym than any other time of year.

In fact, a survey from the International Health, Racquet, and Sportsclub Association (IHRSA) found that more than 12 percent of gym-goers participate in January, compared to an average of 8.3 percent during the rest of the year.

It is known that exercise must be a lifelong habit to maintain weight and ward off a host of chronic diseases.

But it is also no secret that many buy a gym membership or start exercising to look better in the mirror.

Exercise experts have revealed to DailyMail.com exactly how long it takes before you start losing weight and looking toned.

It can take about two to four weeks for aerobic weight loss exercises, such as running, to produce results you can see in the mirror

However, strength training takes a little longer. Experts estimate that it takes about five to six weeks before you see bigger muscles

John Gallucci Jr, physical therapist and CEO of JAG Physical Therapy in New York, told us it’s important to remember the plethora of benefits of exercise that aren’t necessarily related to how you look on the outside.

This is especially true for aerobic activities, including rhythmic and repetitive exercises such as running, cycling and swimming.

During aerobic exercise, your muscles expand and contract repeatedly, which means they need more oxygen to meet the increased demand.

The body then diverts blood flow from other organs to the affected muscles.

“When you look at aerobic activity, realize that the body benefits immediately,” Mr. Gallucci said.

‘It increases circulation, helps reduce inflammation throughout the body, aids overall joint movement and aids the function of the lungs.’

However, you won’t immediately lose pounds or immediately look thinner in the mirror — although you may see results faster if you’re overweight.

For someone who is overweight or obese, “you’ll usually see results within two weeks if you exercise for 30 to 40 minutes every day, as long as you eat a balanced diet and hydrate adequately,” says Gallucci.

However, those who are thinner may take closer to four weeks. And if you’re already a healthy weight or underweight, aerobic exercise may help you maintain your current physique.

“It really depends on BMI and what you’re trying to achieve with weight loss,” Mr. Gallucci said.

This is because the more you weigh, the more energy your body needs to function. This means that someone who is heavier will likely burn more calories than a thinner person doing the same level of exercise.

Men may also see faster weight loss results than women because they naturally have a higher metabolism as a result of having more muscle than fat compared to women.

“That increased aerobic activity gets your heart rate up, which increases your metabolism,” Mr. Gallucci said.

“And as your metabolism increases, you burn food faster, which means it doesn’t have a chance to stay in your system and form fat.”

However, weight loss will eventually slow and stagnate as you make progress.

When it comes to lifting weights, you will have to hold out longer before you notice your muscles getting bigger.

Mr. Gallucci estimated that your muscles will look toned within five to six weeks, based on a 30-minute session per day.

Provided you gradually increase the weights you lift so that it always feels like a challenge: ‘You would see the muscles actually tighten and strengthen based on the repetition of the activity, which would generally help you get there to look better,’ he said.

“Most people notice it first around their thighs and calves.”

However, Mr. Gallucci said you will probably feel stronger right away. ‘Strength training increases your heart rate. Based on the muscles you train, it also offers the opportunity for more strength, greater muscle size and better circulation.’

‘That’s good for your whole body.’ Mr. Gallucci also noted that muscle growth can reduce harmful inflammation in the body, improving joint health.

A 2020 study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found that with proper nutrition and good hydration, adult men can gain about 0.5 to two pounds of muscle mass per month with consistent strength training.

Although women don’t gain size as dramatically as men, experts estimate that women can gain about the same amount.

If you’re new to aerobic exercise like running or cycling, Mr. Gallucci recommends starting small.

“Everyone has to build up slowly,” he said. ‘Aerobically, start with 15 to 20 minutes a day and build up to 30 to 40 minutes. Provide gradual growth over the first full week of training until you reach the 30-minute opportunity.”

‘Whatever activity you choose, I believe that aerobic activity seven days a week is good for you.’

However, be more careful when it comes to strength training. This is because the fibers in your muscles need to rest in order to grow. Too much tension can hinder that growth and lead to injuries.

“You never want to sit back to back with the same body part,” Gallucci said. “So if you do something for biceps and triceps one day, the next day you can do hamstrings or quads.”

‘We can work on our core every day. Core is the most important thing for stabilization and balance.”