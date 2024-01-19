Bukhari broaches developments with French Ambassador

NNA – Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Bukhari, welcomednbsp;at his Yarzeh residence, the French Ambassador to Lebanon, Herveacute; Magro.

During the meeting, discussions between the pair reportedly touched on the most prominent political developments on the Lebanese and regional arenas, in addition to the efforts made to accomplish the presidential entitlement as quickly as possible.nbsp;

The bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways to enhance them in various fields were also discussed.

nbsp;

