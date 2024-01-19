Arrest Made After New York Art Dealer Stabbed to Death in Brazil

O POVO Online/YouTube

Authorities in Brazil announced Thursday that a suspect has been arrested in connection with the killing of Brent Sikkema, the New York City art dealer who was found stabbed to death in his home in Rio de Janeiro this week.

Alejandro Triana Trevez, a 30-year-old Cuban, was found with $3,000 that belonged to Sikkema, according to Brazilian news site G1. Police announced the arrest after disturbing security camera footage emerged appearing to show Sikkema’s home being watched by a driver for 14 hours in the lead up to his death, with a man later seen removing a pair of gloves after leaving the house in the early hours of Sunday.

Local authorities are reportedly investigating the possibility that Sikkema, 75, was killed after a robbery. But the victim’s friends told the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper that they believe the slaying was premeditated—a theory possibly bolstered by the newly published security camera footage.

