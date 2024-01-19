Hostile artillery shelling targets Al-Randi area between Rmeish and Aita Al-Shaab, Al-Dhahira, Al-Bustan and Kfar Kela, Enemy flights over south Lebanon’s western sector

NNA ndash; Tyre – The Randi area between the towns of Rmeish and Aita al-Shaab was subjected to enemy artillery shelling, our correspondent reported on Thursday.

The enemy also fired artillery shells on the outskirts of the border towns of Al-Dhaira and Al-Bustan, with Israeli warplanes flying at medium altitude over south Lebanonrsquo;s western sector.

Additionally, National News Agency correspondentnbsp;in Tyre reported that enemy artillery shellednbsp;the Al-Dhahira site towards the outskirts of Ramia – Beit Lif.

NNA correspondent in Marjeyoun reported that the enemy#39;s artillerynbsp;targeted the town of Kfarnbsp;Kiea.

