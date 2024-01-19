Russian Cops Go on LGBTQ Hunt After Boy Used ‘High-Pitched Voice’ for Holiday Play

Dmitry_Mordolff

Russian security services have been tasked with investigating so-called “gay propaganda” in a small Far Eastern village after a woman complained to lawmakers that two teenage boys dressing as female characters for a holiday play was a “perversion.”

Footage from the play, performed in the village of Kaptsegaitui in the Transbaikal region, shows the audience laughing as the two teenage boys take on the roles of Santa’s helper, the Snow Maiden, and Baba Yaga, an old woman character from Slavic folklore.

But the furious woman, in complaints to lawmakers, police, prosecutors, and the governor, said the whole thing was downright traumatic, according to Radio Free Europe.

