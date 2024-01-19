Pierce Brosnan is seen for the first time since pleading NOT GUILTY to trespassing charges in Yellowstone while having lunch with his wife Keely Shaye Smith.

Pierce Brosnan was spotted in Los Angeles on Wednesday, just hours after it was revealed that he pleaded not guilty to trespassing charges after he allegedly ran off the road in Yellowstone National Park.

The James Bond actor, 70, is accused of wandering near Mammoth Hot Springs, a network of natural hot springs considered ‘sensitive’ and dangerous.

Despite being photographed standing in the protected area at the time of the alleged violation, Brosnan pleaded not guilty via a paper filing on January 4 regarding the November 2023 incident in United States District Court. States for Wyoming, according to Cowboy State Diary.

He didn’t seem concerned about his legal troubles as he flashed a wide smile after enjoying lunch at Lucky’s restaurant in Malibu, California.

Brosnan was joined by his longtime wife, Keely Shaye Smith, 60, with whom he shares two adult children.

The couple was photographed leaving the restaurant with Pierce carrying a to-go bag.

Smith stopped briefly to talk to a blonde woman before following her husband to their parked car.

As reported by Cowboy State DiaryMagistrate Stephanie A. Hambrick granted the 70-year-old man’s request to cancel his initial appearance and instead scheduled a virtual conference for February 20.

Brosnan was cited twice for alleged thermal violations in the Mammoth Terraces section of the park, and was due in court on Jan. 23.

The alleged crimes are said to have taken place on November 1. A personal photo uploaded to an account exposing Yellowstone tourons showed him at snow-covered springs.

The features are dangerous and fragile. If they are damaged, they can take years to correct. Numerous people have died after falling into Yellowstone’s boiling pools.

Brosnan is just the latest tourist trying to break the rules in this stunning national park.

At least 22 people have died from burns suffered at Yellowstone springs and geysers.

They include Colin Nathaniel Scott, who is believed to have dissolved in the hot acidic water after leaving the boardwalk at the park’s Norris Geyser Basin in search of a place to soak in 2015.

Brosnan, seen here standing over the springs, entered a guilty plea via paper filing on Jan. 4 in the U.S. District Court for Wyoming.

The James Bond actor is accused of abandoning the designated walkway and attempting to access the thermals at Mammoth Terraces.

He looked dapper in a blue jacket and a scarf around his neck.

Seen in 2019 during a trip to Iceland.

Similarly, 70-year-old Il Hun Ro’s foot was discovered by a National Parks employee after apparently falling.

In 2021, a Connecticut woman was jailed for seven days, fined $2,000, and banned from Yellowstone for two years for leaving the boardwalk and approaching thermals.

The water temperature at Mammoth Terraces springs routinely soars to 161 degrees, while some springs in Yellowstone can register as low as 2 on the pH scale, just one mark above coercive stomach acid.

The Mammoth Terraces are a popular feature in Yellowstone and are constantly changing in color and activity.

Federal rules stipulate that visitors to national parks must stay in designated corridors.

Venturing off the boardwalk is punishable by up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $5,000.

The Irish star had been in the area filming ‘The Unholy Trinity’, a western starring Brosnan as a sheriff alongside Samuel L. Jackson.

Brosnan made his trek despite having previously starred in a film that highlights the potential dangers of such springs: Dante’s Peak.

The 1997 film revolves around volcanologist Harry Dalton, played by Brosnan, in the fictional town of Dante’s Peak, where citizens fight to withstand an eruption.

The Irish star had been in the area filming ‘The Unholy Trinity’, a western starring Brosnan as a sheriff alongside Samuel L. Jackson. He is seen here in ‘Dante’s Peak’.

One scene involves Brosnan’s character stumbling upon two people who have been boiled to death in a hot spring.

Brosnan was accused of traveling on foot in a thermal area and violating the closure, according to court documents filed earlier this month.

In June, shocking video emerged of a couple ignoring warnings when trying to hit 175-degree geysers in other parts of the park.

A woman was seen screaming in pain as she plunged her hand into the hot springs.

The clip was shared on the Instagram page TouronsofYellowstone, which regularly documents abuse and bad behavior at the park.

More recently, a tourist was seen destroying delicate moose vegetation by driving off the road.

In addition to his four James Bond films, Brosnan starred in the 1980s television series ‘Remington Steele’ and is known for his roles in the ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ and ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’. He began with a non-speaking role in the 1980 gangster classic ‘The Long Good Friday’, starring Bob Hoskins.