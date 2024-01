Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Meta will begin implementing “nighttime nudges” to get teens to close Instagram late at night, the company announced in a post on Thursday.

The nudges will appear when teenage users spend more than 10 minutes on Instagram “late at night,” although the post did not specify a time window.

Nudges will “remind teens that it’s late, and encourage them to close the app,” the post said, adding that “sleep is important, particularly for young people.”

