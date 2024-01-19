L.A. Times Plans to Lay Off Another Round of Staffers

Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty

The Los Angeles Times plans to enact another round of layoffs this week, according to the paper’s bargaining committee, half a year after the company shed 13 percent of its staff and weeks after its executive editor resigned.

“The company has told us it intends to imminently execute another major round of layoffs at the L.A. Times and has asked the Guild to gut seniority protections in our contract so they have vastly more freedom to pick who they want to lay off,” the committee wrote in a note to staffers, according to The Washington Post.

In exchange, the guild wrote, the company would provide some buyouts and reduce the number of cut guild staffers by 50. The guild called an emergency meeting for Thursday afternoon, noting that off-the-record bargaining sessions prevented them from disclosing how many people the company would let go. “But folks: This is the Big One.”

