Fri. Jan 19th, 2024

    Situation in Gaza ‘probably worse even than we can see’: Top UN humanitarian official

    Jan 18, 2024
    Situation in Gaza ‘probably worse even than we can see’: Top UN humanitarian official

    With the Israel-Hamas war now having passed its 100-day mark, FRANCE 24 spoke to Martin Griffiths, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs. “We can see the desolation” of Gaza thanks to the media, Griffiths said. “We can hear the cries of a generation of hatred being created by this terrible, terrible tragedy. But in fact, the figures tell us it’s probably worse even than we can see”. The UN’s top humanitarian official added that “we have some really alarming indicators of the extreme suffering” of Gaza’s population, such as “the incredible rapidity of the increase in famine numbers”.

