Fri. Jan 19th, 2024

    News

    The AI-Powered Rabbit R1 Wants to Kill Your iPhone For Good

    By

    Jan 18, 2024
    The AI-Powered Rabbit R1 Wants to Kill Your iPhone For Good

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / Rabbit

    Your smartphone’s days might be numbered. At least, that’s the idea with the R1, a device powered by artificial intelligence from AI startup Rabbit. The device was first introduced at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show where it quickly made waves for its bold and innovative interface and design—along with its complete and total embrace of AI.

    The R1 is roughly half the size of an iPhone but works entirely using Rabbit’s “large action model” AI. Instead of interacting with individual apps and websites on a smartphone, users will instead be able to use voice commands to do everything that they want to do from ordering an Uber, to planning a trip abroad, to playing a song on Spotify.

    Think of it as a kind of universal remote control for every single one of your apps.

    By

