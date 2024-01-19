A homeless man is hit by THREE cars in one minute while trying to cross a Los Angeles freeway, and no one stopped to help the victim when he was left stranded in the road and died.

A homeless man was walking along San Fernando Street at around 11.45pm on January 12 when he was hit three times in the space of just one minute.

Shocking footage shows the moment a homeless man was hit by three different cars in the space of a minute while trying to cross a Los Angeles road – and none of them stopped to help.

The man, believed to be between 20 and 30 years old, was walking on San Fernando Road around 11:45 p.m. on January 12, according to Los Angeles police. He has not been named.

Surveillance footage from a local business shows he was first hit by a light-colored pickup truck traveling on the wrong side of the road.

The homeless man was trying to get up before a large SUV hit him again and threw him several feet forward. Then a third midsize SUV hit him and left him lying on the road to die.

Police are now asking the public to help identify the drivers, as no arrests have been made in the case.

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

“No one deserves this, no one,” said nearby business owner Amgad Khalil. NBC 4.

‘I wouldn’t wish that on my enemy. He was breathing. He was trying to get up. And even after that, he was beaten again across the street.

‘What would you have thought if that was one of your relatives? I don’t know what kind of soul these people have, but I guess they don’t.

Khalil did not witness the incident, but ran away immediately after seeing it on surveillance footage.

“I approached him and turned on the light. He wasn’t breathing,” he added.

He often saw the homeless man walking around the neighborhood wrapped in a blanket and remained there after his death.

“Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Traffic Division are asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision that killed a man in his 20s and 30s,” the LAPD said in a statement.

‘The three vehicles did not stop, provided aid and remained at the scene as required by law.

‘The first and second vehicles that struck the pedestrian were last seen heading north on San Fernando Road toward Osborne Street. The third vehicle was last seen heading south on San Fernando Road toward Branford Street.

“Drivers are reminded that if they are involved in a collision they should stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services and remain at the scene to identify themselves.”

DailyMail.com has contacted the Los Angeles police for comment.