    UFC Star Viciously Attacks Reporter During Hate-Filled Homophobic Rant

    UFC Star Viciously Attacks Reporter During Hate-Filled Homophobic Rant

    UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland unleashed an over-the-top anti-LGBTQ tirade on Wednesday after a reporter asked him about his previous claims that having a gay son means a father has “failed as a man.”

    During a press conference ahead of UFC’s upcoming event in Toronto, Strickland—who has said he previously went through a “neo-Nazi, white supremacist phase”—took exception to MMA reporter Alexander Lee even before a question was asked.

    Wondering aloud whether Lee was “part of the opposition” after the journalist informed him he was Canadian, Strickland pressed Lee on whether he voted for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. After Lee refused to answer, Strickland took that as confirmation that the reporter was a Trudeau supporter and added that Lee was the “enemy of Canada.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

