24-year-olds are more likely to own homes than millennials and Gen X when they were that age

They might not care as much about the milestone, but most adult Gen Zers are out-pacing older generations in homeownership, according to Redfin.

Don’t count out Gen Z when it comes to homeownership.

While the younger adults didn’t close out 2023 with the highest homeownership rates overall, many are having better luck than older generations at the same age, according to an analysis by Redfin.

The real estate company found that 24-year-olds in 2023 have a higher rate of homeownership, about 27.8%, than millennials and Gen Xers when they were 24. At that age, only 24.5% of millennials and 23.5% of Gen X owned a home, according to Redfin.

Redfin analyzed data from Gen Zers ages 19 to 26 year old, millennials between 27 and 42, Gen Xers ages 43 to 58, and baby boomers between 59 to 77.

About 26.3% of Gen Z owned a home in 2023, which wasn’t a big jump from the 26.2% of 2022. Meanwhile, millennials saw the biggest jump from 52% to 54.8% of homeownership in 2023.

Although millennials are making headway in the housing market, the elders of this generation might recall the Great Recession happening when they were in their twenties. As a result, some of them turned away from homeownership around that age.

And it’s not easy for anyone to buy a house these days. Home prices are surpassing wage growth, and mortgage rates reached record highs in 2023.

Baby boomers remain the reigning generation when it comes to owning a home, with a rate of 78.8% in 2023, according to Redfin. But, Gen Z is primed to come out on top in the years to come.

As boomers die or move into assisted living facilities, a market shift will coincide with older Gen Z’s best buying years. By then, millennials will likely have outgrown the available starter homes.

While that indicates things could be looking up for Gen Zers with dreams of buying a home, the milestone may not mean as much to them as it did to their parents and older siblings.

A survey of 1,000 small-business owners by GoDaddy found that less than half of its Gen Z respondents believe that owning a home is an indicator of achieving the American Dream.

