A tragic incident occurred last Saturday, resulting in the death of a 26-year-old woman in North Carolina who became entrapped inside car wash equipment.

The event took place at a drive-thru car wash situated in Buncombe County, ZIPS Car Wash in Weaverville. Investigators were called to the scene around 6:30 p.m., but upon their arrival, Carolina Bree Franks had already died.

Ernestine Franks, Carolina’s grandmother, expressed shock upon hearing the news. Carolina had recently returned home after visiting Ernestine in Kentucky. Speaking to ABC affiliate WLOS, Ernestine described her granddaughter as a ‘lovely woman’ whom she had raised since she was young. She said, “She was special. She loved everybody. She loved animals. She just is a nice young lady.”

Sarah Elizabeth, a spokeswoman for ZIPS Corporate, issued a statement on Monday, saying, “Our thoughts and prayers are with our team member’s family in this time of loss. This is such an unfortunate tragedy. We are working with local authorities and the North Carolina Department of Labor OSHA throughout the investigation, and our Weaverville site will remain closed at this time.”

The post N.C. Car Wash Employee Killed After Becoming Entrapped in Equipment appeared first on Breaking911.