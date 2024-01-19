Fri. Jan 19th, 2024

    Wrangler Joined Forces With Kendra Scott to Drop a Southwestern-Inspired Capsule

    It’s official: the Western wear space just got even more exciting for 2024. Texas-based jewelry designer Kendra Scott has joined forces with legacy western brand Wrangler to drop a limited-edition jewelry and apparel collection inspired by the Southwest. The Wrangler x Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott collection pays homage to Scott’s Texas roots, ranch life, and the natural beauty of the Southwest, featuring plenty of festival-season-friendly turquoise and gemstone embellishments, embroidered rose detailing and Wrangler’s unparalleled attention to tailoring.

    Kendra Scott has amassed a major following since its launch in 2002, but this joint collection with Wrangler marks the brand’s first foray into apparel. “My heart feels most at home on the ranch, and there’s nothing that suits ranch life better than Wrangler,” says brand Founder, Executive Chairwoman, and Chief Creative Officer Kendra Scott in a press release. “I’m so happy to be bringing the iconic look and feel of Wrangler to Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott [an extension line of the principle Kendra Scott brand focussed on southwestern and rodeo-inspired pieces] in a collaboration that helps celebrate the spirit of the American West.”

