DeSantis Admits He Dug His Own Grave With Anti-Media Brigade

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday seemed to finally accept a fact that presidential candidates have pocketed for decades: a person aspiring to be president of the U.S. cannot run as a candidate for president of Fox News viewers alone.

DeSantis told radio host Hugh Hewitt that he regretted his early shunning of mainstream media outlets, acknowledging he should have made himself more accessible to a wider swath of potential voters. “I came in not really doing as much media,” DeSantis told Hewitt. “I should have just been blanketing. I should have gone on all the corporate shows. I should have gone on everything.”

DeSantis launched his campaign with a Twitter Spaces event with Elon Musk marred by technological glitches. He initially avoided most opportunities to chat with traditional media organizations such as CNN and NBC News in favor of friendlier conservative outlets, but he reversed his course last summer after sagging poll numbers and staff layoffs.

