Joy Corrigan models a bra while shopping at YSL in Los Angeles before heading to Palm Springs for her 36th birthday vacation, where she dons a bikini.

Joy Corrigan was seen modeling a bra that showed off her toned tummy while out and about in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The former Playboy model added matching leggings from Los Angeles-based activewear company Alo, which is an acronym for Air, land, ocean.

The cover girl wore her blonde hair down in a bold bob and was beautifully made up with silver jewelry. She was also seen carrying a black YSL shopping bag; She got a birthday gift from her when she turned 36 this week.

In her Insta Stories, she was seen wearing the same activewear while checking into a retreat in Palm Springs, California. “Let wellness birthday week begin,” she shared while showing a video of a hotel and pool.

And on Thursday morning, the viewer was spotted wearing a gold bikini at the same resort where she dipped her toe in the pool.

The cover girl wore her blonde hair down in a bold bob and was beautifully made up with silver jewelry.

On the getaway to Palm Springs she was also seen enjoying a sound bath while saying she was “writing a diary.”

The diva shared a look at the beautiful hotel that overlooked the rugged mountains surrounding Palm Springs.

This comes after she modeled a sheer bra while at The Hideaway restaurant in Beverly Hills to celebrate her big day on Tuesday night.

She added a green suit and a white bag while out partying with her friends.

The star had her breast implants removed last year.

She went topless to show the scar underneath. breast from having the implants removed.

And the beauty shared a lengthy note about how the move was part of a broader life change that involved moving to Los Angeles, a therapist, meditation, and giving up marijuana and alcohol.

‘A lot has happened in the last year…

“I’ve been on a transformative journey of self-love and growth,” the runway star began.

‘I started working with a wonderful therapist, gave up alcohol and marijuana and moved to Los Angeles, where I found my own apartment.

Joy added that she “took control of my career,” letting go of previous model agents and managers.

“I started earning and earning more money than ever,” he said.

“I started building a whole new team and surrounded myself with people who share the same values.”

Corrigan is also in love. He dates technology executive Ted Dhanik, 46. At Myspace, Dhanik was a department vice president and had helped launch the company when it was still in its infancy. He founded technology company Engage: BDR, which went public in Australia in 2017.

‘I met a supportive partner, I moved in with him and we have two puppies and a kitten!’ said the model.

Now she is much healthier.

“Prioritizing my health, I began meditating, underwent explant surgery, and began sharing my experiences to empower other women,” the cover girl added.

The mermaid has more weight on her, which looks amazing.

‘I now eat and exercise for my well-being, not my appearance, and I’ve gained 10 pounds. “I stopped focusing on my weight and started listening to my intuition,” the star said.

And he has hobbies that he loves.

‘I have found joy in painting, acting, creating and pursuing my dreams. I am healthier and happier than ever, all thanks to me. PS: I continue to evolve, learning to love myself more every day.’

She had her breast implants removed earlier this year.

Corrigan previously said she was willing to be open about her decision in an effort to raise awareness about “breast implant disease” and shed light on the truth of life with implants.

Also last year he shared that he has been lying about his age for years; She is actually 35 and not 28.

‘I’m learning to trust my intuition and practice self-love to become the person I was naturally born to be. Perhaps my biggest takeaway is that without my health, none of this professional or life “success” is worth it. This trip has been my love story,” she said on Instagram this weekend.

In October the former Victoria’s secret and the Sports Illustrated model shared that she’s been lying about her age for decades.

As recently as this summer he said he was 28 years old and insisted he was born in 1995, but now he admitted that he is actually 35 years old and was born in 1988.

This comes after she modeled a sheer bra while at The Hideaway restaurant in Beverly Hills to celebrate her big day on Tuesday night.

Their journey: Corrigan shared a striking image on Instagram in September. She went topless to show the scar under her breast from having her implants removed.

That’s a seven-year age difference, but he managed to pull off the scam without asking questions.

“I’m finally ready to reveal this secret I’ve been carrying around for years,” the blonde beauty began her Instagram caption while sharing sexy photos in which she appears to be in her mid-twenties.

‘I’m 35. For years, agents and people in the industry have told me to lie about my age.

Then he said: ‘For years I was ashamed of my age. I was afraid that clients would find out my age and cancel jobs even though it matched my appearance.’

He added: “I was photographing party dresses when I was 30 and no one knew.

‘For years, I had to hide my true identity, even from my friends, for fear that they might reveal my secret to others in the industry. It had to be someone else to be able to work. I was forced to dim my knowledge, my experience and my light in order to play this role.’ Then he said: ‘Today, at 35, I have never felt better, younger or more alive. Here is my truth. My life is just beginning.’