Fri. Jan 19th, 2024

    News

    West Virginia Governor Declares State of Emergency for all 55 Counties

    By

    Jan 18, 2024
    CHARLESTON, WV (Office of the Gov. / News Release)— Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for all 55 West Virginia counties due to the winter storm event forecast to hit the state in the coming days.

    The National Weather Service predicts heavy snow, dangerous wind chills, and strong winds beginning today, Thursday, January 18, 2024, and continuing throughout the week and into the coming weekend.

    “All West Virginians need to absolutely be ready for the potential impact this winter storm may bring to our state,” Gov. Justice said. “West Virginians should pay extra close attention to emergency officials and media outlets, and be prepared if there are power outages. West Virginians take care of one another, so make sure you check on your neighbors and loved ones, too.”

    Click here to view State of Emergency proclamation

    The State of Emergency allows state agencies to coordinate ahead of a possible weather event, including by pre-positioning personnel, vehicles, equipment, and other assets.

    The post West Virginia Governor Declares State of Emergency for all 55 Counties appeared first on Breaking911.

    By

