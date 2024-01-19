Fri. Jan 19th, 2024

    RFK Jr. Asked Larry David’s ‘Permission’ to Date Cheryl Hines

    RFK Jr. Asked Larry David’s ‘Permission’ to Date Cheryl Hines

    Early in Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign, as he embroiled himself in controversies and gaffes, his celebrity wife, Cheryl Hines, signaled that she wouldn’t be weighing in with much frequency.

    Her strategy seems to have changed. On Thursday, The Hollywood Reporter published a wide-ranging interview with Kennedy and Hines on their relationship, his contentious views, and her thoughts on potentially becoming first lady—though Kennedy will need to attract substantially more support for that to happen.

    The couple met in 2004 through Hines’ Curb Your Enthusiasm co-star Larry David, at the time when they were both married. Years later, after they had each divorced, they quickly found a spark. “Oh, you’re actually handsome,” Hines remembered thinking.

