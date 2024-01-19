Salma Hayek, 57, Poses NAKED In Flashbacks As She Gives Her ‘Best View’ As Blake Lively, Kate Hudson And Camila Cabello React

Hollywood sex symbol Salma Hayek made a very daring move on her Instagram account early Thursday morning.

The Eternals actress, 57, shared some racy photos from the 1990s in which she was seen posing completely naked on a bed with silver sheets and a lilac feather boa.

The star appeared to be in her mid-twenties as she wore her jet black hair curly while showing off some side boob. There were three photos in total of the Once Upon a Time… in Mexico actress at her most sensual moment.

The wife of French billionaire businessman François-Henri Pinault joked that she was giving her followers her “best view.”

Shortly after Salma made the post, her friend Camila Cabello coined the sex pot “bad forever” and also shared the images.

Kate Hudson shared four fire emojis and Blake Lively posted a drooling face emoji. Melanie Griffith, Jeremy Renner, Carmen Electra, Joan Smalls and Linda Evangelista hit the like button.

The images were taken by an expert photographer. Kharen Hill who has also worked with Jacob Elordi and Serena Williams.

‘Some say never look back, but sometimes it’s the best view [cry laughing emoji] #tbtreveals.’ the movie star wrote in her caption.

The mermaid has the habit of showing off her sensational figure. Last year she was seen in several images in a bikini.

In July she was seen wearing a colorful and very small bikini. Penelope Cruz’s friend She was standing in a pool without makeup while looking at the camera.

The pinup’s figure looked sensational as she had no fat anywhere and still had smooth, flawless skin that was glowing. She showed off a slender tummy and muscular legs, as well as slim, sculpted arms. The mother-of-one’s famous long black locks were worn behind her shoulders.

In his legend he had a little fun. Happy #NationalBikiniDay! Can you believe the bikini has only been around for 77 years? Let’s hope they don’t ban them too #notathrowback.’

Hayek donned a colorful, skimpy bikini in an image shared to Instagram in July.

The suit had a small top, revealing her generous cleavage.

The material was a patchwork of different prints, some floral and others Indian-inspired. There was also a scalloped pale beige lace trim. The top was shaped like a triangle while the briefs were very low and tied at the sides.

She wore ethnic-looking long gold earrings that were beautifully shaped with three circles. The star also wore her white gold wedding ring.

Salma appeared to be wearing very little to no makeup as she went for a more natural and fresh look. Her nails were short with a light pink polish.

Hayek stood at the shallow end of a pool that appeared to be covered with white columns at the end.

In mid-June I was in a bikini while on a boat at sea.

‘Some people don’t like gray days, but I think every day is precious. I love your week, no matter what it brings ’ wrote the mother of one.

The Hollywood icon’s 24.5 million followers couldn’t get over how amazing she looked in a tiny string bikini with ties on the sides of the panties.

In June, she posed in a revealing bikini in an image shared on Instagram. She raised her arms as she reclined on the side of a yacht in the ocean while modeling a pair of black sunglasses.

You look well! Have fun you are a huge inspiration,’ one follower wrote while another called her ‘queen’ and several others shared fire emojis.

“Beautiful,” gushed one fan while another joked, “I thought this was a throwback.”

The red carpet figure is known for showing off her ageless figure on social media.

In mid-April she showed off her incredible shape while wearing a canary yellow bikini while hopping on a boat with her hair slicked back from the water.

Hayek has fascinated her fans for the last decade with her very youthful appearance. But in January she came under fire for using a filter. She looked more like her 2003 self than her 2023 self, which she may have been with the help of some filters.

Followers seemed to take notice when one person asked: ‘Who is that?’ While another follower wrote: ‘Miras 25 mi Chula’ and someone else asked: ‘How old is she????????’

A fan later added: “You look beautiful so please stop face tuning, it’s getting out of hand.”

Facetune is a photo editing app used to edit, enhance and retouch photos on a user’s iOS or Android device created by Lightricks.

Hayek credits her stylist Jennifer Yepez and makeup artist Sofia Schwarzkopf-Tilbury, but did not name the photographer.

Her long dark hair was pulled back into a tight, sleek ponytail.

The mother of one wore cherry red lipstick with matching blush which was very flattering. She had long eyelashes and eyebrows groomed as if she was ready for a magazine photo shoot.

All she wore as clothing was a cream colored bathrobe with a white belt.

The actress was standing in a backyard with mature bushes. Hayek’s caption read: ‘Good morning!! good morning!! Good day!!’

Earlier this year she talked about a beauty secret.

The Eternals star admitted that when it comes to skincare, she had been using an ingredient typically used to treat burn victims in her native Mexico.

Earlier this week she shared a photo with her husband during a ski vacation.

And he explained that Americans were often surprised because they had never heard of such a product.

She said: ‘I use an ingredient called Tepezcohuite that is used in Mexico for burn victims because it completely regenerates the skin, and there is no one in the United States who uses this ingredient except us.

‘Some of the ingredients, when I took them to the American labs, they said, “Oh my God! How come no one is using this?”

“That’s why I don’t have Botox, peels, or fillings.”

Hayek last played Kitty Softpaws in the critically acclaimed Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. And she was also seen in Magic Mike’s last dance.

He will also star in Angelina Jolie’s upcoming directorial effort, Without Blood, which is currently in post-production. The actress stars alongside Demian Bichir in the adaptation of the novel by Alessandro Baricco, adapted by Jolie herself.