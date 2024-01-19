Fri. Jan 19th, 2024

    California Elections Worker Opens Fentanyl-Laced Envelope

    Scott Morgan/Reuters

    An elections office worker was exposed to fentanyl after opening an envelope that containing a suspicious white powder on Wednesday.

    Initial tests turned up traces of fentanyl in the package, which was mailed to the elections department in Yuba County, a rural area north of Sacramento, California’s capital.

    The county spokesperson said the envelope did not look suspicious at first and appeared to come from a “verified agency.” The worker who opened the package notified police after finding powder inside, and never touched the substance.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

