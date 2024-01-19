Dermaflash’s Celebrity-Approved Exfoliation Tool Got a Major Upgrade—and a Discount

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Dermaflash.

While I know that it’s perfectly natural, I’ve always found the peach fuzz on my face annoying, especially when I catch a glimpse of myself in the car’s unforgiving side mirror—even in the allegedly flattering golden-hour lighting. In the past, I’ve resorted to using those cheap, plastic dermaplaning tools on Amazon—heck, I’ve even just shaved my face with a razor (this method actually works pretty in a pinch, by the way), but nothing has yielded the same skin-smoothing and line-erasing results as my Dermaflash Luxe+ tool. Not only does the celebrity-approved exfoliator offer instant gratification, but it also offers long-term anti-aging benefits. Plus, the multipurpose beauty tool received a facelift last year and now features sonic technology for added glow-inducing benefits.

“Just when you thought it couldn’t get any better… our magic wand is now even more magical. We don’t rest on our laurels and are always searching for ways to innovate and improve. Our new LUXE+ glides even more elegantly across the skin’s surface due to our new turbo-charged sonic technology (which is the highest on the market at 14k sonic vibrations per minute),” says Dara Levy, Dermaflash’s founder.

