Georgia Trump Prosecutor Fani Willis Faces Hearing on Alleged Misconduct

The judge overseeing the Georgia prosecution related to former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election has scheduled a hearing to address a motion alleging a romantic involvement between Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and a special prosecutor in the case. In an order issued on Thursday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee set the hearing for Feb. 15 and directed prosecutors to submit their response by Feb. 2.

The accusations, put forth by defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant in a motion filed last week, claim that Willis’s alleged romantic relationship with attorney Nathan Wade, who she hired, creates a conflict of interest, suggesting that Willis personally benefits from the prosecution. The motion aims to dismiss the indictment and have Willis and Wade removed from the case.

These allegations have been seized upon by Trump and other critics of the prosecution, who argue that the case is compromised and should be dismissed.

