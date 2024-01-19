Fri. Jan 19th, 2024

    Hunter Biden Agrees to Feb. 28 Deposition After Defying First Subpoena

    Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

    House Republicans announced on Thursday that Hunter Biden had agreed to sit for a closed-door deposition on Feb. 28 as their impeachment inquiry into his father continues.

    “His deposition will come after several interviews with Biden family members and associates,” said Reps. James Comer and Jim Jordan said in a joint statement. “We look forward to Hunter Biden’s testimony.”

    Biden will appear before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee and the House Judiciary Committee, which Comer and Jordan chair respectively. The setting of the date is likely to settle weeks of escalating tensions over the matter.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

