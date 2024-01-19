Record Snowstorm Leaves at Least 14 Dead in Tennessee

Reuters/Alyssa Pointer

Tennessee authorities said Thursday that least 14 people died this week from a record-breaking snow storm in the state, which caused widespread power outages and dangerous road conditions from Memphis to the North Carolina border.

Officials did not reveal the cause of death for each victim, but at least one fatality—a man from Florida—was killed after the rental truck he was driving slid in the accumulated snow and rear-ended a tractor-trailer, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported, citing police.

Five of the deaths came in Shelby County, home to Memphis, and two occurred in Washington County, in the state’s northeast, authorities revealed. There was one death each in seven other counties.

