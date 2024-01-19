TikTok star Mikaela Testa hints that she has reunited with her ex Atis Paul in a very revealing post after their bitter split.

<!–

TikTok star Mikaela Testa has sparked rumors that she is back with her ex-boyfriend Atis Paul almost two years after they broke up.

The Onlyfans star, 24, shared a post on Instagram on Thursday asking her followers if she should order personalized license plates for her car that say, “I love Atis.”

‘Do I buy these dishes, yes or no?’ she asked.

Mikaela then shared a photo of a receipt after purchasing the dishes and confirmed that she had placed the order.

Mikaela and Paul dated for three years before announcing their breakup in June 2022, telling fans that the decision was “mutual” and that they planned to remain friends.

However, things quickly turned sour, as just a few weeks later, Mikaela shared a TikTok video claiming that Atis actually dumped her after she tried to leave him multiple times.

‘You probably already know this, but my boyfriend left me. And I was trying to quit every month for the last two years. And one day I said, ‘This is it,’ and he never let me back, guys,” he claimed at the time.

Mikaela previously revealed that her relationship with Atis began as an affair when they were both dating other people; However, there is no suggestion that a third party was involved in her separation.

Atis, who was born in Germany before moving to Australia as a child, is an influencer who made his fortune as a cryptocurrency investor.

He is the brother of Anna Paul, who has been called Australia’s number one star.

Mikaela, also the creator of OnlyFans, reportedly makes more than $162,000 a month selling X-rated images and videos on the adults-only subscription platform.

Her racy photos have also led to several bans on Instagram and TikTok.

Mikaela and Atis were famously criticized in January 2022 when they starred in a fast fashion brand’s Valentine’s Day campaign that was not well received by some viewers.

Beginning Boutique’s ad, which showed the scantily clad couple getting frisky inside a mansion, was compared to a scene from a porn movie.

One particularly surprising moment took place in a bedroom where Atis shot fake money with a toy gun over his girlfriend’s body.

In another controversial scene, a braless Mikaela swam in the pool wearing a white T-shirt with the provocative slogan ‘I’m SUCH a virgin.’