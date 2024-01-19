Fri. Jan 19th, 2024

    Donald Trump’s Running for Dictator. What’s Nikki Haley Running for?

    With just days to go before New Hampshire’s “first-in-the-nation” primary, Donald Trump keeps getting crazier and Nikki Haley keeps getting softer.

    Let’s start with Trump, who—on the heels of a judge threatening to kick him out of court at his own defamation trial on Wednesday—sent out a message on Truth Social saying (among other things): “A president of the United States must have full immunity, without which it would be impossible for him/her to properly function. Any mistake, even if well intended, would be met with almost certain indictment by the opposing party at term end.”

    Never mind the fact that no previous president (other than Trump) has been indicted for “well-intended” mistakes on the job. And never mind the fact that, if followed to its logical conclusions, “full immunity” could allow a president—maybe even the current one—to get away with murder.

