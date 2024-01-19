Fri. Jan 19th, 2024

    Billionaire John Paulson’s Divorce Gets Even Nastier

    Billionaire John Paulson's Divorce Gets Even Nastier

    Billionaire John Paulson’s divorce case took another dramatic turn on Thursday when his lawyers suggested during a fractious court hearing that his jilted, estranged wife should sue their own children to get access to more money.

    The two sides also bickered about who was inviting more media scrutiny of the battle, which has been making headlines for more than two years as the warring spouses duke it out over eye-popping sums.

    Paulson, a hedge fund manager best known for shorting the housing market in 2007, filed for divorce from his wife of more than 20 years, Jenica, in 2021. She responded with a suit accusing him of hiding billions in secret trusts created for her, their daughters, and other family members—trusts that she would lose access to when they split.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

