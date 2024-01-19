Steven Gerrard has agreed a shock two-year contract extension with Saudi club Al-Ettifaq.

The former Liverpool captain joined in the summer, but Al-Ettifaq is only eighth in the Saudi Pro League despite heavy investment.

Gerrard’s position was considered threatened due to a nine-match winless streak in all competitions, during which time he scored three goals.

His extension comes despite captain and friend Jordan Henderson terminating his contract with the club and officially completing his move to Dutch giants Ajax.

“This is very satisfying for me and my family and is recognition of a lot of hard work and commitment,” the former England captain told Al-Ettifaq’s official website.

‘We knew from the beginning that this was a big and challenging job. We all know it won’t be an overnight solution. But it’s really exciting in terms of where we think we can take the club. We want to build a special club and build an elite culture around the team and the squad.

‘I also understand my position, it is a results business. I never take that for granted. I understand where we are in the league, but I have a lot of confidence that we will improve. A little patience will be necessary, as there is still a lot to do on and off the field.

‘Of course, I will have challenges ahead. “But I’m willing to face them, accept it and do the best job I can for this club.”

Gerrard initially turned down the chance to join Al-Ettifaq but changed his mind and signed a deal in July in a dramatic U-turn.

The club recruited Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Demarai Gray, Jack Hendry and Moussa Dembele in a bid to build on their seventh-place finish last season.

Despite an impressive start, with six wins and just one defeat in the first eight games of the season in all competitions, they have since faltered.

Al-Ettifaq has not won a match since October 28, and that is the only match he has won in his last 13.

Henderson’s departure will undoubtedly be a blow to the club’s ambitions.

The England midfielder enthusiastically described his £12million transfer from Liverpool last summer as a glorious opportunity to help “grow the Pro League into one of the best in the world”.

However, the 33-year-old grew restless. As well as adjusting to a different lifestyle, he struggled with the heat and humidity of playing conditions, while Al Ettifaq’s average attendance this season of 7,800 in a 35,000-capacity stadium proved uninspiring.

His family lived in a more liberal Bahrain, unlike the city of Dammam, where Al-Ettifaq plays.

The journey to training and home games, along the King Fahd Causeway, took 55 minutes.

Henderson received abuse and condemnation for moving to Al-Ettifaq, a move that was criticized as an alleged betrayal of the LGBTQ+ community, and which took its toll on him.

His move will cost him millions in taxes after he decided to abandon a three-year contract with Al-Ettifaq.

Shortly after his signing was announced, the England international took to social media to thank his former teammates and fans and explain his decision to leave the Saudi club.

“I am sad to say that I will be leaving Al-Ettifaq with immediate effect.” She wrote on X, formerly Twitter. ‘It was not an easy decision, but I think it is the best for me and my family.

‘I want to take this opportunity to thank the club and the fans for all the support during my stay. I really felt the love from day one. I will continue to watch and hope for your success. Good luck in the future.’

The Telegraph reported on Wednesday that the player has not even received a penny of his mouth-watering £350,000-a-week salary at Al-Ettifaq, having deferred payments for the past six months.

The report also suggests that, according to certain sources close to the player, there is a belief that Henderson will never be paid what he is owed.

The reason for deferring his salary is believed to have been for tax reasons, as he reportedly did so in part to return to the UK and represent England.

UK law stipulates that anyone who spends more than 90 days in the country is considered resident for tax purposes.

Gerrard has also had to deal with the departure of assistant manager Ian Foster to manage Plymouth Argyle.

Assistant manager Ian Foster stepped down in early January to take up the vacant managerial role at Plymouth Argyle.

Foster moved with Gerrard to Saudi Arabia over the summer after leaving his role as head coach of the England under-20 team.

Al-Ettifaq’s next match is on February 15 against Al-Khaleej, as the Saudi Pro League is on an extended break, so there is time for Gerrard, armed with a new deal, to count his losses and restart.

So far in this transfer market, they have signed Haroune Camara and Abdulrahman Al-Oboud from last season’s champions, Al-Ittihad.