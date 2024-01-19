Is the Nickname ‘Donald Rapist Trump’ Defamatory?

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

Donald Trump loves to give people nicknames.

From Crooked Hillary to Lyin’ Ted Cruz to Horseface Stormy Daniels; from Little Rocket Man Kim Jong Un to Low Energy Jeb to Pocahontas; from the Failing New York Times to Little Marco Rubio to Crazy Joe Biden, Trump has never been shy about attaching vicious and controversial sobriquets to his perceived enemies’ identities.

Trump’s opponents have struggled to fight back. They briefly tried Cadet Bone Spurs, Traitor Trump, and The Former Guy, but none of those stuck.

Read more at The Daily Beast.