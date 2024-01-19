Fri. Jan 19th, 2024

    William Visits Kate in Hospital After Abdominal Surgery

    Hannah McKay/Reuters

    The Prince of Wales spent time at his wife’s hospital bedside on Thursday as she continues to recover from abdominal surgery. Kate Middleton was said by British media to be “doing well” following the Tuesday procedure, details around which were not immediately disclosed by Kensington Palace.

    Prince William was photographed behind the wheel of a car as he departed the private London Clinic by its back entrance around noon, according to The Telegraph. He was expected to pick the couple’s three children up from school later that day, and is generally understood to be planning to devote as much time as possible to his family while Kate heals.

    Both are set to take time off from their royal duties in the wake of the surgery, with the BBC reporting that a planned trip to Italy this spring is “likely to be rearranged.” Kate, who is not expected to resume public engagements until after Easter, is expected to remain hospitalized for another 10 to 14 days, according to Kensington Palace.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

