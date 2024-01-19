‘The Traitors’ Recap: The Housewives Are Going to War

Euan Cherry/Peacock

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Traitors Season 2, Episode 4.)

Parvati Shallow might be a Survivor legend, but if she keeps playing this foolishly on Peacock’s The Traitors, she might not be long for this treacherous world.

At the start of this week’s episode, Parvati was flying high: As we saw last week, it was her who took on the Traitors’ mission to “poison” a fellow player, and Thursday’s episode revealed that she succeeded in tricking Love Island alum Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu into drinking the tainted wine. After that, however, Parvati’s decision-making skills apparently went off the rails. Does she really think she can take on Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks, who’s got a whole squadron of Housewives in the castle to back her up?

