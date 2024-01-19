Channel Nine reporters Adam Hegarty and Dimity Clancey join the 60 Minutes team

<!–

Channel Nine reporters Adam Hegarty and Dimity Clancey will join the team on 60 Minutes.

Hegarty, a much-admired reporter at 9News in Melbourne, and Clancey, a popular reporter at 9News Sydney, are confirmed to join the current affairs program in 2024.

Currently, 60 Minutes’ on-air team features veterans Liz Hayes, 67, Tara Brown, 55, Nick McKenzie and Amelia Adams.

Clancey told Daily Mail Australia on Friday: “It’s a huge privilege, but also a responsibility, to be able to delve a little deeper into the story.”

“I take it very seriously and it’s an absolute honor to do it.”

Hegarty also said all her colleagues were “excited” when it was confirmed she would be joining the current affairs show.

Hegarty, who started as a cadet at News Corp, takes up his role at 60 Minutes after joining the Nine Network in 2018.

Before that, the journalist worked as a freelance reporter in France, the United Kingdom and China.

While in Europe, he covered major stories including Brexit and London’s famous Grenfell Tower fire.

Hegarty has also reported for Sky News, The Times and Channel 10 and worked as a crime writer for The Advertiser in Adelaide.

Meanwhile, Clancey moved to 9News Sydney in 2010 and covered police and crime stories.

In 2016 he joined A Current Affair and a year later his work was recognized with a prestigious Walkley Award for his story about the confessions of murderer Malcolm Naden.

In 2020, Clancey also received the Kennedy Award for outstanding nightly current affairs reporting.

It comes after 60 Minutes was rocked by recent departures.

These include presenter Tom Steinfort, who has now settled into the role of co-newsreader at 9News in Melbourne.

Meanwhile, another 60 Minutes veteran, Sarah Abo, appears unlikely to return to the show since taking up her role as Nine’s Today co-host in early 2023.